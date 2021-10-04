﻿Vaccination to help improve kids’ mental wellbeing

Vaccination against Covid-19 among minors aged 12 to 17 is vital in securing their access to education and protecting their mental health, National Task Force Against (Covid-19) chief Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said Saturday.

The country can open schools again by vaccinating children, Galvez said in a media interview during the arrival of 889,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the COVAX Facility at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City.

Aside from disrupting their schooling, Galvez said keeping children at home amid the pandemic may have detrimental effects on their wellbeing and mental health.

“There are also mental concerns of having our children in houses,” Galvez said. “We have to sustain vaccinations of our adolescent youngsters so that in the near future, they could go around.”

The delivery brings the country’s total stockpile of the Pfizer vaccine so far to 13,100,490.

Galvez thanked the US government, COVAX Facility, and the Western pharmaceutical company for giving access to life-saving vaccines.

The inoculation of adolescents will be piloted in five hospitals in Metro Manila starting October 15. Those with comorbidities will be prioritized in the two-week test run.

The Philippines has received 75,597,140 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to date, with 45,950,753 doses administered nationwide since the beginning of the vaccination program on March 1.

Source: Philippines News Agency