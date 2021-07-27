﻿Vaccinated seniors in Surigao Norte town get cash aid

BUTUAN CITY – Senior citizens of Claver, Surigao del Norte who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus received financial aid from the local government.

In a statement Tuesday, the local government of Claver said each of the fully vaccinated senior citizens would get PHP4,000.

So far, a total of 389 senior citizens have been listed as qualified to avail of the financial aid.

“The LGU is appropriating some PHP5 million budget for this program for our senior citizens for availing the free vaccination program of the government,” Claver Mayor Georgia Gokiangkee said in the same statement.

She said senior citizens need financial support as they are considered most vulnerable during the pandemic. The move will also entice more senior citizens to get the jab.

The cash assistance to vaccinated senior citizens is provided under Municipal Ordinance No. 11, series of 2011.

Under the ordinance, senior citizens inoculated only with one dose of vaccine may still avail of the aid with certification from attending physician of their ineligibility to get the second dose. (PNA)

