﻿Use only FDA-approved self-test kits: RITM

An official of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) on Wednesday said the use of self-administered Covid-19 test kits authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is “important” to ensure accuracy of the results.

In a televised public briefing, RITM Laboratory Chief Armando Tandoc III noted that FDA-authorized test kits have been evaluated by experts and come with complete instructions.

Since such kits are designed for use by the public, Tandoc said the RITM has considered their ease of use.

“Kaya mahalaga na iyong gagamitin na mga kits sa pag-test ay authorized ng FDA (It’s important that the kits we’ll use for testing are authorized by the FDA),” he added.

Tandoc said the RITM requires manufacturer-applicants to submit technical documents about the performance and validation of the kits.

“Kasama rin ang paggamit nito at mga pag-aaral na ginagawa para malaman kung effective ang kit (Studies on the kit’s use and effectivity are also included [in these requirements]),” he added.

Two kits have been approved, the “Panbio Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test” of Abbott which will be available in boxes of 1, 4, 10, and 20 tests and “SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test” of Labnovation which may be bought in boxes of 2, 5, and 20 tests.

Apart from the two approved kits, the FDA endorsed 31 more kits to the RITM.

Tandoc said one manufacturer has submitted technical documents for their review.

Source: Philippines News Agency