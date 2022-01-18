﻿Use firearms responsibly, PNP chief reminds cops

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, on Monday reminded all their personnel to exercise due diligence in using their issued firearms.

This came after a cop shot and killed his own wife and child inside their home in Virac, Catanduanes last January 15.

“We are sorry for the loss of lives. It is with sadness that we hear about the circumstances. May this serve as a lesson for our police officers to take precautions and never put the law into their hands. You underwent gun safety training. Use all the learning to effectively and responsibly discharge your duty,” Carlos said in a statement, emphasizing that every PNP personnel is accountable for his/her action.

Despite being exempted from the gun ban, Carlos said the PNP’s policy on the prudent use of firearms issued to police officers remains in place.

Reports said the police officer, identified as Pat. Jaymar Malasa, 25, allegedly shot and killed his wife after an argument. The bullet also hit their three-year-old child.

Malasa reportedly just came from a drinking session when he went home and then the argument started.

“The heated discussion turned bloody when the suspect pulled his service firearm and shot his wife. The bullet pierced through the wife’s body hitting the child with the same bullet. The police officer then shot himself which resulted in his instantaneous death,” Carlos said.

Malasa is a member of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company in Catanduanes.

Source: Philippines News Agency