﻿USAID, DOH launch mobile app for mental health

In celebration of National Mental Health Week, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Philippines Department of Health (DOH) launched Lusog-Isip — the country’s first mobile application for mental health and self-care.

Lusog-Isip aims to expand access to culturally adapted, evidence-based tools and interventions on mental health.

Developed by USAID and DOH in response to the growing need for mental healthcare during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, the app was soft-launched Friday (Oct. 15) during the 4th Public Health Convention on Mental Health.

It will be available for both Android and iOS devices through the Google Playstore and Apple App Store.

“We hope that Lusog-Isip will provide access to self-help tools and materials for improving clients’ mental health, and address substance use — one of USAID’s key priorities,” said USAID Philippines Office of Health Director Michelle Lang-Alli.

The app screens individuals to get a better sense of their overall well-being and how they usually cope with stress before recommending ways they can help themselves through workbooks, exercises, audio guides, journaling, mood tracking, or even just simple self-care reminders.

It also provides a list of mental health and psychosocial support service providers online or nearby. USAID is committed to supporting the promotion of this mobile app in schools, workplaces, and communities.

“This app is a timely innovation, and we thank our partners at USAID for making this a reality. As the Department of Health and our health workers strive towards coping and living with this pandemic, we must find ways to care for the mental well-being of our fellow Filipinos who continue to suffer because of this current circumstance,” said Frances Prescilla Cuevas, Chief Health Program Officer of the DOH Mental Health Division.

Source: Philippines News Agency