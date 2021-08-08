﻿US women’s basketball team wins 7th consecutive Olympics gold

The US women’s basketball team defeated Japan 90-75 on Sunday, capturing their seventh consecutive Olympics gold.

Brittney Griner led Team USA with 30 points, five rebounds, and three blocks and broke the record for the most points in a women’s Olympic gold medal game at Saitama Super Arena.

A’ja Wilson also finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and five blocks for the US.

For the losing side, Maki Takada added 17 points, while Nako Motohashi scored 16.

The US’ Diana Taurasi, 39, and Sue Bird, 40, became the first basketball players to secure five gold medals at Olympics.

Overall, it was Team USA’s ninth Olympic gold medal in women’s basketball.

On Saturday, the US men’s basketball team won a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal after defeating France 87-82.

Superstar Kevin Durant scored 29 points in the final at Saitama Super Arena. Jasyon Tatum added 19, Damian Lillard had 11 and Jrue Holiday scored 11.

Rudy Gobert led France with 16 points.

Source: Philippines News Agency