﻿US lowers Covid-19 travel advisory for PH

The United States government has lowered its travel alert for the Philippines from Level 4 to 3.

In an advisory posted on June 8, the US State Department advised Americans to still reconsider travel to the country due to “high level” of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Under Level 3, US citizens are encouraged to get fully vaccinated before travel, while those unvaccinated travelers were told to avoid non-essential travel.

Last April, Americans were advised against all travel to the Philippines after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised to “Level 4: Very High” its Covid-19 advisory for the country, the highest of its pandemic warnings.

America’s “do not travel” notice, meanwhile, remains in place in Marawi City and the Sulu archipelago, including the southern Sulu Sea due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping.

A “reconsider travel” warning is also hoisted in other parts of Mindanao.

“The Philippine government maintains a state of emergency and greater police presence in the Cotabato City area, and in the Maguindanao, North Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat provinces,” the State Department said.

“Terrorist and armed groups continue to conduct kidnappings, bombings, and other attacks targeting US citizens, foreigners, civilians, local government institutions, and security forces,” it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency