﻿US Embassy cancels visa interviews amid rising Covid-19 cases

The United States Embassy in Manila has canceled non-immigrant business and tourist visa interview appointments amid the rise in Covid-19 infections in the country and “significant worldwide challenges related to the pandemic.”

In a statement on Monday, the US Embassy said applicants who have scheduled visa interviews through Feb. 18, 2022 may reschedule their cancelled visa interview “once routine business and tourism (B1/B2) visa services resume.”

Their call center can be reached at (+632) 7792-8988 and (+632) 8548-8223, or through the online appointment system at http://www.ustraveldocs.com/ph.

“There is no need to contact us at this time. Please continue to monitor our website at https://ph.usembassy.gov/visas/visa-updates/ for updates regarding the resumption of B1/B2 visa services at the US Embassy in the Philippines,” the advisory read.

It noted that there would not be a fee to change an appointment and the validity of the visa fee payment or MRV fee is extended until Sept. 30, 2023.

“[This is] to allow applicants who are unable to schedule a visa appointment because of the suspension of routine consular operations an opportunity to schedule and/or attend a visa interview appointment with the already paid fee,” the US Embassy said.

On Monday, the Department of Health reported 24,938 new cases of Covid-19 in the country, with active cases now at 262,997.

On the other hand, the Department of Foreign Affairs reported 145 new Covid-19 cases among Filipinos in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and the Middle East and Africa over the previous week.

Source: Philippines News Agency