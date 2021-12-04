﻿US delivers P26.4-M Covid-19 response equipment to Davao City

The United States government delivered on Friday PHP26.4 million worth of medical equipment, including four vaccine cold storage units for the eight community-based coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cluster clinics that were launched in Davao City.

US Embassy in Manila Chargé d’Affaires Heather Variava handed over 10 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, four cold storage units, and other medical equipment and supplies to Davao City Mayor Sara Z. Duterte during the clinics’ launch in the city.

“As a friend, partner, and ally, the United States is one with you in fighting Covid-19 and facilitating long-term initiatives that ensure health, peace, and prosperity in the southern Philippines,” said Variava.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) partnered with the Davao City Health Office to develop a plan to facilitate fast, accessible, and Covid-19 services by setting up eight “Covid-19 cluster clinics” in strategic locations.

The envoy said these clinics would not only provide communities with free Covid-19 tests and services but would also serve as venues for vaccinations.

Health Assistant Secretary Roy Ferrer, for his part, said USAID’s latest assistance would be vital in mitigating the spread of infection in the area.

“USAID’s support in increasing capacity in case detection and testing is evident through the dispatch of mobile swabbing teams and provision of testing kits and supplies, which now includes the deployment of vaccination teams to far-flung areas,” he said.

The new donation is on top of the PHP6.9 million worth of ICU beds and vaccine cold storage units that the US Department of Defense (DOD) donated to the Philippines last October and November, which, for the DOD, is a reflection of the strong cooperation between the two nations.

“These challenging times reinforce the strength of our partnership,” said Maj. Scott Holub, Special Operations Task Force 511.2 commanding officer.

“Our donation to the Covid-19 Cluster Clinic represents our continued support to the southern Philippines in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The donated refrigerators bolster Davao’s efforts by providing the capacity to store 80,000 vaccines, while the ICU beds provide the capacity for extended patient care,” he added.

Washington D.C. has so far provided more than PHP1.9 billion (USD39 million) to support the Philippines’ pandemic response, according to the US Embassy in Manila.

Source: Philippines News Agency