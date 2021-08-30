﻿US conducts airstrike on ‘ISIS-K planner’ in Afghanistan

The United States carried out a drone strike early Saturday on an “ISIS-K planner” in eastern Afghanistan, according to a US Central Command (Centcom) official.

The senior terrorist for the Afghan affiliate of the Daesh/ISIS terror group is believed to be involved in organizing a recent deadly attack outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul where thousands of people have been camped for weeks in hopes of leaving Afghanistan after a Taliban takeover.

The terror attack claimed at least 170 lived, including 13 US soldiers, said Centcom spokesman Capt. Bill Urban.

The Taliban seized control of most of Afghanistan after lightning advances that included the capital, Kabul, on Aug. 15, forcing former President Ashraf Ghani and top officials to leave the country.

“Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties,” said Urban, referring to the retaliatory operation with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

US President Joe Biden confirmed Thursday that the attacks were carried out by the ISIS-K terror group. He promised to respond with “force and precision.”

Daesh/ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attacks, according to a statement by the group.

US forces are in control of the airport as evacuations continue — the only area of the country still under US control.

The White House noted Friday that its national security team warned Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of the possibility of further terror attacks in Kabul. (Anadolu)

Source: Philippines News Agency