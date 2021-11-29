﻿US announces P800-M environmental conservation fund for PH

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is scaling up its support to the Philippines’ biodiversity conservation efforts as it announced a five-year grant facility worth PHP800 million that would directly support civil society organizations’ (CSOs) environmental programs in the country.

Under the new Investing in Sustainability and Partnerships for Inclusive Growth and Regenerative Ecosystems (INSPIRE) project, the US funding will help CSOs promote wildlife protection, natural resource management, and local climate actions in the Philippines.

It will also support media organizations covering key natural resource governance issues and help local communities better manage natural resources and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

“As advocates for better governance and partners of the public sector, civil society plays an important role in protecting the environment and addressing climate change,” USAID Philippines Acting Mission Director Sean Callahan said Friday.

“Through the INSPIRE project, USAID is pleased to support the Philippines’ efforts to conserve the country’s rich biodiversity and mitigate the impacts of climate change while making sure that the environment continues to benefit many Filipinos whose incomes depend upon these natural resources,” he added.

The US Embassy in Manila said the USAID will work closely with the Philippine government and other relevant stakeholders to implement the new program.

The USAID has so far provided more than USD157 million to support the country in conserving biodiversity and protecting its landscapes and seascapes.

Source: Philippines News Agency