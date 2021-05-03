﻿Upliftment of workers’ conditions vital to progress: Lorenzana

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Friday called for the improvement and upliftment of the labor sector towards a more developed and progressive nation.

“Ang pagsulong ng ating bansa ay hindi magiging ganap kung hindi rin angkop ang pag-unlad ng ating mga manggagawa. Kaya naman, marapat na bigyang halaga ang patuloy na pagpapabuti ng kanilang kalagayan, lalo’t higit sa gitna ng pandemya na ating kinakaharap dulot ng Covid-19. (The progress of the nation will not be complete without the improvement of the lives of those comprising the labor sector. It is only fitting that efforts to uplift their plight be prioritized especially with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic),” he said in his Labor Day message.

Lorenzana lauded workers for their valuable contribution in responding to the needs of various sectors worldwide.

“Sila ang ating mga bayani na patuloy na naglilingkod upang matugunan ang mga pangangailangan ng ating bansa at maging sa iba’t ibang panig ng daigdig. Mula sa ating sakahan at pangisdaan, sa ating mga ospital at pagawaan, hanggang sa mga lansangan at iba pang mga tanggapan, araw-araw nating nasasaksihan ang kasipagan at kadakilaan ng ating mga kababayan (They are our heroes who continue to serve to ensure that all the needs of the nation and the world are met. From our farms, fisheries, hospitals, and factories, from those laboring in the streets and the offices, we witness every day their hard work and greatness),” he added.

In support of this, Lorenzana said the Department of National Defense will do its utmost in ensuring that peace and security will be attained so that the country’s full development will be reached and a bright future provided to all.

“Taos-pusong pasasalamat at pagpupugay sa ating mga manggagawang Pilipino! (We are giving our heartfelt thanks and salute to all Filipino workers),” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency