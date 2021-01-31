﻿UP lauds Lorenzana for taking action on AFP’s Reds list blunder

The University of the Philippines (UP) on Friday welcomed Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana’s decision to fire the intelligence chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) over the erroneous list that tagged some of its alumni as alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA).

“We in the University of the Philippines express our appreciation for Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana’s decisive action in relieving Major General Alex Luna of his position as Armed Forces Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence following the publication of a list of alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) killed by state forces,” the university said in a Facebook post.

They said the erroneous list that included members of the UP community were not members of the NPA and are in fact alive, contrary to the list that claimed they were slain by government troops.

The said list posted in the AFP Information Exchange Facebook account was already taken down.

The university added that as it stands for honor and excellence, it also gives recognition and honor wherever it is manifested.

“Secretary Lorenzana’s move displayed professionalism and a willingness to take responsibility for and rectify errors, especially errors as grievous and potentially life-threatening as this list,” the post further read.

On Thursday, Lorenzana ordered the immediate relief of Luna over the incident, which he called an “unforgivable lapse”.

“His negligence only shows a lackadaisical attitude towards his job resulting in confusion and damage to reputation. We do not take these offenses lightly and I want to hold the people involved accountable,” Lorenzana said referring to Luna.

Lorenzana said this should be a wake-up call for the whole organization to take their jobs seriously.

Meanwhile, an investigation has already been ordered by AFP chief-of-staff, Gen. Gilbert Gapay, to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

AFP spokesperson, Marine Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo earlier said the AFP is pushing through with their investigation despite the relief order given by Lorenzana against Luna.

Source: Philippines News agency