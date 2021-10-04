﻿UP experts help in QC Covid-19 response

The Quezon City government and University of the Philippines – Pandemic Response Team (UP-PRT) will team up to improve data gathering, testing, and contact tracing.

City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) chief Dr. Rolly Cruz said the data will help them in decision-making relative, like in the imposition of granular lockdowns.

“Sa tulong ng UP-PRT, magkakaroon tayo ng mas malalimang pag-aaral at pagtaya na makatutulong sa pagpapasya ng siyudad kaugnay ng mga pagkilos, lalo na sa (With the help of UP-PRT, we will have a more intense study and assessment that will help us to decide on our next move, especially with) granular lockdowns,” Cruz said in a media statement on Saturday.

The city has 46 areas under lockdown. Swab testing will be done during the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The UP-PRT will be assisted by Unexus Medical Solutions Inc., which will implement Covid-19 testing and contact tracing in coordination with CESU.

Data can be viewed at the “City vs Covid” feauture of endcov.ph, which provides information on how cities are recovering from Covid-19 based on data from the Department of Health and local government units.

Quezon City is still dealing with 9,115 active Covid-19 cases as of Friday, or 5.5 percent of 165,875 total infections since March 2020.

Its vaccination drive has administered full doses to 1,534,050, representing 90.24 percent of its 1.7 million target population.

Source: Philippines News Agency