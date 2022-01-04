﻿Unvaxxed residents face stricter measures in Angeles City

This city has started to impose stricter measures against unvaccinated individuals amid the rising cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Under the new guidelines issued by the city government of Angeles on Monday, non-vaccinated individuals coming from outside Pampanga may only be allowed entry to this city after presenting a negative antigen or reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result administered and released within the last 48 hours of travel.

Non-vaccinated individuals may only be allowed in al fresco or outdoor seating areas in restaurants and not inside malls and similar establishments.

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. said that the mall management is required to instruct their security guards to ask all customers to present their vaccination cards before allowing them entry.

He added that people who have not been vaccinated are likewise banned from attending church/religious gatherings as well as social events in indoor settings unless they could present a negative antigen or RT-PCR test result.

Meanwhile, all fully vaccinated residents of the city 18 years old and above under the A1 to A5 categories on or before July 4, 2021, may get their booster shots at the City College of Angeles and Angeles City National High School starting on January 6.

As of January 2, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city is 12,550, including the five active cases. The total number of recoveries is 12,033 while the total number of deaths is 517.

Source: Philippines News Agency