﻿Unscrupulous groups use Palace official’s name to collect money

The Palace warned the public against bogus groups and individuals claiming to be part of the third telecommunications company in the country, DITO Telecommunity, and collects money by using names of government officials.

This, after a private citizen sent a complaint to the Office of the President alleging that some unscrupulous groups and individuals used the name of Presidential Adviser on Streamlining of Government Processes Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. to collect a PHP500,000 fee to grant unwitting persons the supposed right-of-way indemnity payment of up to PHP25 million for the construction of DITO Telecom towers within the affected residences.

The fraudulent individuals, who go by the names of David Shaun Garcia, Alex Dumay, and Alimoden Sangcopan, are affiliated with Geo Dumay SAQ and Permitting Team – a joint venture between Dumay Builders and Geo-Tech Document Facilitation Services.

The groups are the supposed accredited contractors of DITO Telecom who claimed they were appointed by Evasco to collect the said fee.

“I am not connected in whatsoever circumstances to the said group and individuals,” Evasco said.

Evasco has been the Presidential Adviser on Streamlining Government Processes since November 2020, and previously served as Cabinet Secretary from June 2016 to October 2018.

The Palace reminded the public to be cautious and vigilant of such schemes and urges them to refrain from giving monetary payments to unauthorized individuals and groups who are using Evasco’s name and that of other government officials.

The national government is not involved in any type of business activities and negotiations with the agents and representatives of the said telecommunications company.

The public is also urged to report this scheme and other related unauthorized transactions to the Presidential Complaint Center through 8736-8645 or [email protected] They can also report these to the Anti-Fraud Division of the National Bureau of Investigation can be reached through 8525-4093 or [email protected]

Source: Philippines News Agency