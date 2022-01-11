﻿‘Uniteam’ sends more aid to Siargao residents

The team of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and vice-presidential candidate Sara Duterte (Uniteam), through their representatives, delivered non-food items to the residents of Siargao Island badly hit by Typhoon Odette last year.

In a statement Monday, Surigao del Norte 1st District Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas II said the Uniteam sent 3,000 pieces of galvanized iron (GI) sheets to the typhoon-stricken island.

The team also delivered boxes of different sizes of nails for the people of the island.

“We express our thanks to the Uniteam BBM-Sara for the additional donations to the people of Siargao Island,” Matugas said in a statement Monday.

The Uniteam has visited twice the island since last year with the delivery of essential needs to the affected residents.

Last December 3, Marcos was on the island where he handed over to Governor Francisco Matugas food and non-food items.

On January 3, Marcos and Sara Duterte went back to personally see the situation of the people and handed over another round of relief assistance in the area.

Matugas said the 3,000 GI sheets and the boxes of nails will greatly help the people especially in the repair and reconstruction of their damaged houses.

In its Dec. 21, 2021 situational report, the Surigao del Norte disaster risk reduction management office said 90 to 95 percent of houses in the affected areas of the province were damaged, while 80 percent of the populace in Siargao Island were left homeless due to Typhoon Odette.

Source: Philippines News Agency