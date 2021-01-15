﻿Unified watchlist boosts fight vs. illegal drugs in Region 3

The Police Regional Office in Central Luzon (PRO-3) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have strengthened their efforts to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs in Central Luzon.

PDEA Regional Director Christian Frivaldo and PRO-3 chief Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon signed on Thursday the regional watchlist on illegal drugs (RWID) at the Stakeholder’s Lounge, Camp Olivas, this city.

The RWID is a unified list of drug personalities of the PDEA and PNP in the region that will serve as the basis for operatives in the conduct of their anti-illegal drug operations and the implementation of barangay drug clearing program.

Frivaldo said the unified list is a testament to the level of commitment, trust, and partnership that PDEA and the PNP share to address the drug problem in Central Luzon.

“Through these books, we showed that our partnership is not only for publicity, but it is real and we really mean business,” Frivaldo said in a statement.

De Leon, for his part, said that “these (RWID) lists are the fruits of the joint efforts of the PNP-PDEA in the fight against illegal drugs and we can assure that these will not be put to waste.”

Source: Philippines News agency