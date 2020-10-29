﻿Unified protocols vs. Covid-19 pushed in Negros Oriental

A Negros Oriental provincial health official on Thursday said they hope to unify health protocols in the province in fighting the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Dr. Liland Estacion, also the incident commander of the province’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Diseases (IATF-EID), in a press briefing, said she was set to meet with city and municipal health officers for their presentation of individual health protocols.

The chiefs of the district hospitals will also be on hand “so that magkasinabot mi (so we can come up with an agreement) and we will try and hope and pray that we can come up with one (unified health protocol),” she said.

Estacion said they will go on zero-prevalence survey through RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) testing.

“Ang buot ipasabot ana maghimo ta ug testing, dili man tanan no, (What it means is we will conduct testing but not for all)”, she said.

She, however, said the names will be forwarded to the Department of Health (DOH) to determine who should be swabbed.

In a cluster of households, specimens taken will be run and in the event of a positive case, all who belong to that group will be swabbed, but if all are found negative, then there is no need to conduct more tests, she added.

“This is one of the foremost ways that we can really see the health status of Covid-19 in the province”, Estacion said.

“Kung kita dire sa Negros Oriental, makaingon na gyud ta nga negative na ta tanan, so tanan na lang nga musulod dire mao na lang atong i-test (Once we see that all of us in Negros Oriental are negative, then only those coming in to the province shall be tested),” she added.

The project is headed by the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit of the Department of Health in Region 7, in cooperation with the provincial government, local government units and all the barangays, Estacion said.

Source: Philippines News Agency