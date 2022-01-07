﻿Unified Logistics Pass system to be launched this month

To streamline applications and fees for truckers, the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) will launch the Unified Logistics Pass (ULP) this month.

“The ULP is poised to streamline requirements for a unified Quick Response (QR) Code that will eliminate the varying and separate pass-through stickers being required by economic zones, ports, and local government units (LGUs), and will facilitate easier movement and ease of port-entry restrictions,” it said in a statement.

The ARTA’s inspiration for the unified QR code for truckers is the successful implementation of the Rapid Pass System that allowed the unhampered delivery of goods at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Last year, a joint memorandum circular was issued by ARTA, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the Department of Finance, directing all LGUs to stop collecting separate fees and taxes from delivery trucks.

This was after ARTA received complaints from truckers that they were paying pass-through fees imposed by LGUs despite a previous regulation that prohibits the collection of fees and taxes among truckers.

“The launch of the ULP is in line with ARTA’s flagship National Effort for the Harmonization of Efficiency Measures of Interrelated Agencies (NEHEMIA) Program, which aims to reduce the time, costs, and requirements or procedures of government services in five priority sectors by 52 percent in 52 weeks,” the agency added.

Before the launch of the NEHEMIA, truckers were required to register with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to submit requirements, register, and pay for pass-through stickers from different LGUs.

The same process will be done in economic zones, port authorities, and other LGUs for them to be allowed to enter and ply within their areas.

With the ULP, the ARTA aims to streamline these processes in one platform as part of its goal to improve government services to the public.

Source: Philippines News Agency