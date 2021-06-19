﻿Unhampered biz ops in Siargao Islands assured

Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Alfonso Cusi has expressed his support for local businesses in Siargao who are struggling to process their documentary prerequisites to operate and will help them in extending their temporary lighting permits.

Business owners and investors in the town of General Luna, Surigao del Norte have sought help from Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar on the sidelines of the Aid and Humanitarian Operations Nationwide (AHON) Convergence Program launched in Siargao Island last week.

The Siargao Island Business Organization (SIBO) met with Andanar on June 12, about their concerns on the red tape in the processing of permits in setting up their businesses.

On June 18, Andanar handed over the letter of appeal of the SIBO to Cusi, outlining their concern over the approaching termination date of their temporary lighting permits, which the group has appealed for an extension on this.

Their temporary lighting permits granted by the Siargao Electric Cooperative (SIARELCO) are expiring on July 17, 2021 and yet their building permits are yet to be issued despite complying with the LGU’s documentary requirements.

More than 200 business owners and investors in General Luna are in a predicament because of this. The issuance of a building permit is required to process permanent electrical lines.

SIBO also raised their concerns on the required high-priced minimum electrical rate for those establishments that have bought their own transformers to have permanent electrical lines.

According to the letter, these businesses have to pay their monthly bill “starting from PHP25,000 up to PHP80,000 and more” even if they have not consumed much electricity for that period.

They are also seeking clarifications for the correct process for applying for permanent electrical lines.

During the meeting, the two Cabinet officials responded positively to their appeal, saying they will be coordinating with SIARELCO on the matter.

“Makakaasa po kayo na sa tulong ng DOE, gagampanan po agad namin yan at sisiguraduhin po namin na hindi na po kayo magkakaroon ng abala (We assure you that DOE will help. We will immediately respond to this and make sure you won’t have any problem regarding this),” Cusi said.

Meanwhile, Andanar assured business owners that the government is ready to aid them as they recover from the pandemic.

“Itong mga establisyementong ito, kagaya din ng ibang negosyo, ay apektado din ng pandemya kung kaya hanggat kaya ay bigyan natin ng tulong. Paraan din para tulungan na makabangon ang ekonomiya (These establishments, like other businesses, are affected by the pandemic as well. That’s why as long as we can, we should help them. This is also a way of helping the economy recover),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency