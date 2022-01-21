﻿Unfazed by pandemic, BARMM lawmaker aid orphans, indigents

Amid threats posed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), an orphaned lawmaker of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has continued her humanitarian works for the indigents in the region, including children at orphanages.

Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament Member Susana S. Anayatin said being an orphan herself, she has her heart close to the children who lost their parents at a young age.

She drew her advocacy from a quote from Mother Theresa of Calcutta on feeding the needy.

“I am inspired by this quote from Mother Teresa of Calcutta who says: If you cannot feed many, feed one,” Anayatin said in a statement Thursday as she and her staff resumed her feeding program and humanitarian mission to the people.

Anayatin said her latest mission forms part of the celebration of BARMM’s 3rd foundation anniversary on January 21.

Between January 10 and 12, a total of 143 individuals have benefitted from a humanitarian mission in Kualabaru, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi facilitated by Oblate priest Fr. Rito Daquipil, the humanitarian partner of Anayatin in the area.

In Barangay Matatal, Maimbung, Sulu, more than 100 senior citizens have received food assistance from Anayatin’s office through its partner, the Notre Dame of Jolo College Community Extension Service, headed by school president Fr. Eduardo Santoyo.

Four orphanages, one in Maguindanao and three in Cotabato City, were also recipients of the food assistance.

“The orphans have been my choice and among the sector that I love to serve — myself being an orphan. Our father was shot to death in our house in 1971 during the armed conflict involving the ‘Ilaga’ (a militia group) and ‘Black Shirts’ (Moro armed group) in Maguindanao,” Anayatin, representing settler communities in BARMM, recalled.

Also on the list of beneficiaries are early settler communities, the Indigenous Peoples, fish vendors, tricycle drivers, and other indigent families who were socially and economically affected by the Covid-19 economic crisis.

The recipients are residents of six villages of Datu Odin Sinsuat, three sub-villages in Datu Blah Sinsuat, Cotabato City, North and South Upi, Parang, Sultan Kudarat, and Datu Piang.

For the mission, the office of Anayatin has partnered with parish priests, pastors, chapel leaders, barangay chairpersons in the communities for smooth distribution of assistance.

On Wednesday, a total of 339 individuals have benefitted from the feeding program in two orphanages, the Catholic church-run Bahay Maria, the home for the aged and the single mothers, and the Notre Dame University Center for Catechesis.

Also on the list of recipients are homeless women and out-of-school youth.

Anayatin also extended aid regularly to patients at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center undergoing dialysis and chemotherapy.

She said this is being done regularly so the needy people will feel that the BARMM government cares for them and help them move forward amid the pandemic.

For this month, a total of 3,984 individuals have so far benefitted from her humanitarian mission.

The BARMM covers the cities of Cotabato, Lamitan and Marawi; the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Sulu, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi; and the 63 villages in six towns of North Cotabato.

