﻿UNESCO’s World Science Day features in PSC’s Rise Up Shape Up

In celebration of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) World Science Day, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) presents a special back-to-back episode of Rise Up Shape Up highlighting women coaching and leadership on November 20-21.

Through PSC’s web series “Rise Up, Shape Up,” the Commission aims to remind the public of the significant role of sports science in society and how it contributes to human growth and development.

PSC Chairperson William Ramirez hopes that the special episodes will inspire the public to develop their champion mindset and build healthy habits for growth and development.

MAC’s CrankIt Tennis Academy (MCTA) of Australia founding Director and coach Patricia Puzon will headline the November 20 episode.

Puzon, who is also the book author of Becoming a Great Coach, will share her experiences and knowledge on coaching in the 10:30 a.m. episode.

Meanwhile, coach Henry So, Australian Tennis Professional Coaches Association (ATPCA) International Director for Strength and Conditioning and ATPCA Master Pro Level 3, and National Presenter for Hong Kong will be starred on the Sunday episode.

Women in Sports Commissioner Celia H. Kiram said sports excellence and a champion mindset is not just about the physical, but also the emotional and mental wellness of an individual.

Kiram will share inspiring anecdotes of Puzon and So in her regular segment “K-Isport”.

The special webisode will also showcase snippets of the three-day virtual 2021 Women’s Leadership Training and Coaching Seminar by PSC Women in Sports.

Source: Philippines News Agency