﻿UN, PH to strengthen investigations on HR concerns

A three-year program between the Philippine government and the United Nations is set to strengthen the conduct of investigations on human rights violations in the country, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday.

Manila and the UN capped this week the technical discussions on the program document of UN Joint Program on Human Rights (UNJP) and are now in the process of finalizing administrative requirements for its signing.

Once set in motion, the UNJP will promote human rights-based approaches to countering terrorism as well establish a national referral pathway to address human rights concerns using appropriate domestic mechanisms.

The DFA said it will also “strengthen the conduct of investigations and filing of appropriate administrative and/or criminal charges on human rights violations” and will provide treatment and care services for persons who use drugs (PWUDs).

The UNJP document was developed following a series of intensive consultations between Manila and participating UN agencies, and with inputs from the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and civil society groups as part of an inclusive process.

“The UNJP embodies the spirit of partnership, trust-building and constructive engagement of Human Rights Council (HRC) resolution 45/33 entitled ‘Technical cooperation and capacity-building for the promotion and protection of human rights in the Philippines,’ co-initiated by the Philippines and Iceland and adopted by consensus on 07 October 2020,” the DFA said.

In its statement, the DFA cited the efforts of UN Resident Coordinator (UNRC) Gustavo Gonzalez, the Department of Justice (DOJ), different lead government agencies, and other relevant stakeholders to formulate “a substantive, credible and forward-looking UNJP”.

According to DFA, this initiative will enhance the capacity of national institutions and actors to promote and protect human rights, and strengthen the Philippines’ compliance with its international human rights obligations.

Source: Philippines News Agency