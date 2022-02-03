﻿UN agency launches AI-powered platform to boost sustainable dev’t

The United Nations’ specialized agency for information and communication technologies launched a new community platform Tuesday driven by artificial intelligence (AI) that aims to step up global collaboration on the use of AI to drive sustainable development.

The AI for Good Neural Network is designed to accelerate exchanges among government and industry and foster partnerships to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) said in a statement.

SDGs are goals set by the UN for 2030.

“This new cutting-edge tool brings AI for Good to the service of the United Nations and our global community in ways that were not possible just a few years ago,” ITU’s Secretary-General Houlin Zhao said.

“With the ongoing (coronavirus) pandemic shifting our work and learning environments largely online, the Neural Network now leverages the power of AI to stimulate meaningful action, bring more partners aboard, and ramp up AI in pursuit of sustainable development,” Zhao said.

The new networking tool features AI-enabled smart-matching to help users build connections with innovators and experts, link innovative ideas with social impact opportunities, and bring the community together to discuss AI applications for social good.

AI for Good is organized by ITU in partnership with 40 organizations across the UN system and co-convened with Switzerland.

It provides the leading action-oriented, global, inclusive platform promoting AI to advance health, climate, gender, inclusive prosperity, sustainable infrastructure, and other international development priorities.

The Geneva-based ITU’s global membership includes 193 member states and over 900 companies, universities and international and regional organizations.

Source: Philippines News Agency