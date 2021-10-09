﻿UK to remove PH from ‘travel red list’ starting Oct. 11

The Philippines will be removed from the United Kingdom’s “travel red list” starting October 11, the UK Embassy in Manila announced Friday.

“(The) Philippines is on the red list for entering England. From 4 a.m. on Monday, October 11, the Philippines will no longer be on the red list for entering England,” the UK government said in its latest advisory.

London included the Philippines on the red list in April at the height of spikes in global cases due to emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants.

From 54, the number of red list countries will be cut to seven – Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela – starting October 11.

Fully vaccinated passengers and eligible minors returning from the 47 countries and territories that will be removed from the list “will no longer be required to enter hotel quarantine.”

“Eligible fully vaccinated passengers and eligible under 18s returning from countries and territories not on the red list can do so with just a Day 2 test,” the UK government said. “Other passengers who are not fully vaccinated with an authorized vaccine returning from a non-red destination must still take a pre-departure test, a Day 2 and Day 8 test and complete 10 days self-isolation (with the option of Test to Release on Day 5).”

Like the UK, the Philippines is also easing its entry protocols for individuals in countries with a low number of infections.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) is reducing the quarantine period for travelers from both green and yellow list countries starting Friday.

At present, eligible inbound passengers to the Philippines are limited to returning Filipinos and balikbayans, their families, and foreigners with valid visas.

While general inbound tourism is still not allowed, the Department of Tourism on Friday said the reduction of the mandatory quarantine period for select individuals is still an “encouraging development for the country’s tourism industry.”

Source: Philippines News Agency