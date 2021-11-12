﻿UK funding to support QC transition to net zero by 2050

Quezon City is among the beneficiaries of the United Kingdom’s £27.5 million (some PHP1.8 billion) funding to help cities across the globe tackle climate change and transition to net-zero by 2050.

“Backed with £27.5 million of new UK government funding, the UK Urban Climate Action Programme will directly support Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Quezon City (Philippines) to develop in areas such as low-emission public transport systems, renewable energy generation, sustainable waste management, and climate-smart buildings,” the UK Embassy in Manila said Thursday.

The UK Urban Climate Action Programme was formally launched on November 11 and is expected to assist cities in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

UK Energy and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands is hoping the new program would successfully provide support to cities across different regions and help them grow sustainably and resilient to climate risks.

The UK government, currently serving as the COP26 (United Nations Climate Change Conference) president, underscored the importance of decarbonizing the world’s urban buildings, which are responsible for around 40 percent of global emissions, in combating climate change.

“By 2050 urban areas will be home to two-thirds of the world population, with the speed and scale of urbanization set to lock in high-carbon infrastructure and inequality if we do not act now,” Hands said.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, meanwhile, looks forward to working with the UK government to build climate resilience and advance green economic development in the city.

“Quezon City’s Enhanced Local Climate Action Plan was successfully developed with the support of the UK government. With the assistance of the C40 Cities Finance Facility, the city is also pioneering the deployment of solar PV on public schools and on critical public healthcare facilities, contributing to a green and just recovery,” she said.

“We are immensely looking forward to continuing our fruitful partnership with C40 to implement Quezon City’s Climate Action Plan as a matter of urgency, continuing the journey together with the support of the UK government,” she added.

The UCAP follows the flagship Climate Leadership in Cities program, also funded by the UK, which successfully supported megacities in Latin America and Asia to develop ambitious climate action plans consistent with the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement sets out a long-term goal to limit global warming below two degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels.

To achieve this, countries need to cut by half greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050.

Apart from Kuala Lumpur and Quezon City, the UCAP will work with cities including:

Africa: Addis Ababa, Accra, Nairobi, Lagos, Johannesburg, Tshwane, Dar es Salaam

Asia: Jakarta

Latin America: Bogotá, Medellín, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Lima

Source: Philippines News Agency