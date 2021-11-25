﻿UDM gets CHED nod on F2F classes for nursing, PT courses

The Universidad de Manila (UDM) has started face-to-face classes for their students taking up Nursing and Physical Therapy courses after receiving a certificate of authority on Wednesday.

UDM president Felma Carlos-Tria, together with Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso, accepted the certificate from the representatives from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) at a laboratory classroom of the campus.

Before the actual awarding of the certificate, Domagoso made an ocular inspection of the university, the classrooms, and the ongoing classes.

He also reminded the students attending their face-to-face classes to always adhere to the minimum public health and safety standards even inside their classes.

Safety protocol reminders are also visibly posted in hallways and in other areas of the university.

Present during the giving of the certificate were CHED National Capital Region Director Dr. Virginia Akiate, Supervisor Dr. Rene Villegas, Dr. Roland Villegas, and Dr. John Medina.

UDM passed the CHED inspection on November 17, and the day after, the university immediately conducted its pilot face-to-face classes with only a few selected students.

Tria said they are also in the process of preparing the classrooms and school facilities for other courses as well.

Domagoso, meanwhile, assured parents that the city government and the university administration’s priority is always the safety of their students and faculty.

“Sa mga magulang, certified safe and compliant ang UDM para makabalik na ang mga anak niyo sa eskwelahan (To parents, UDM is certified safe and compliant so that your children can now go back to school). This is the new beginning,” Domagoso said.

