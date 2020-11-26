﻿Typhoon-hit Biliran fishermen get new boats, engines

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Thursday distributed 25 fishing boats and 70 engines to fishermen in Biliran province severely affected by last year’s typhoon.

The BFAR provincial fishery office distributed 25 fiberglass-reinforced plastic boats with 7.5 motor engine worth PHP51,375 per set.

The recipients are fishermen from the towns of Cabucgayan, Culaba, Kawayan, Almeria, Caibiran, and Naval. At least 70 12HP engines were also given to fisherfolk.

Each unit costs PHP14,140.

Biliran Governor Roger Espina and fishery officials led the turnover in Naval town.

“The boats and motor engines serve as livelihood assistance to our fisherfolk in the Biliran province who were badly hit by Typhoon Ursula. And although the assistance came almost a year later, the bureau hopes that this will still provide tremendous help in their livelihood,” BFAR Eastern Visayas regional office said in a statement.

Last Dec. 24, 2019, “Ursula” packing strong winds and heavy rains wreaked havoc in Biliran.

Damage to the fisheries sector was pegged at PHP60 million. The majority of Biliran’s municipal fisherfolk lost their wooden boats. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency