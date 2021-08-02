﻿Typhoon Fabian damage to agri almost P700-M

Rains of the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Fabian have devastated agricultural areas in the country and left PHP698.53 million worth of damage, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Monday.

Almost 26,994 farmers were affected and the volume of production losses is at 14,175 metric tons (MT) of agricultural crops planted to 34,029 hectares in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas.

The DA, however, clarified there was a decrease in the total value of damage and losses for corn after they have conducted a validation in Calabarzon.

“Validation activities are also being conducted by the DA Regional Field Offices in other affected regions to provide the necessary assistance,” the DA said.

Food security intact

Meanwhile, there is no reported damage on road networks and bridges that can affect accessibility and mobility of food supplies to date in CAR, Regions I, II, III, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

Likewise, in collaboration with the Department of Public Ways and Highways and Department of the Interior and Local Government, there is still the regular movement of agri-fishery commodities in the affected regions, the DA said.

Additionally, there are 2,398 hectares of rice that have been harvested before the weather disturbance hit the country. These areas have total equivalent production of 12,649 MT valued at PHP227.94 million.

A total of 121,119 bags of rice seeds, 14,832 bags of corn seeds, and 2,199 kilos of assorted vegetables in CAR, Regions I, II, III, Calabarzon and Mimaropa are available for distribution to the affected farmers.

The DA also guaranteed that rehabilitation of affected areas will be facilitated from their quick response fund (QRF).

The affected farmers are also urged to avail of DA’s Survival and Recovery (SURE) Loan Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC). Funds from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) for the farmers’ indemnification are also being prepared for rollout.

Source: Philippines News Agency