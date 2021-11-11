﻿Twister-hit island village in Zambo City gets food aid

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) on Wednesday provided food assistance to some 50 villagers affected by a twister that hit an island village here.

Five houses, two motorboats, and a “madrasah” (Islam school), which is temporarily being used as a classroom for the Manicahan National High School (MNHS)-Pasilmanta Annex, were destroyed by a twister around 1:48 p.m. Tuesday in Barangay Pasilmanta, one of the four villages in Sacol Island, this city.

Sacol Island, which is inhabited mostly by fisherfolk, is located some 1.5 nautical miles east of this city.

Myrna Dapii, teacher-in-charge of the MNHS-Pasilmanta Annex, said the incident happened after learning modules have been distributed to parents.

“Luckily it happened following the distribution (of modules). No casualties were reported. Banana trees were also toppled,” Dapii said.

Masser Absarani, the Pasilmanta chairperson, said the displaced families temporarily sought shelter with relatives living in nearby villages.

Ma. Socorro Rojas, the CSWDO chief, said assessment and validation are underway to determine how much cash assistance will be given to the displaced families.

The incident occurred as the city was experiencing heavy rains spawned by the shear line, the tail-end of the frontal system affecting Mindanao and some other parts of the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency