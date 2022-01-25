﻿Turkish scientists begin testing drug to treat advanced cancer

Turkish scientists have begun the Phase 1 studies of a drug developed for patients with recurrent, metastatic, or advanced lung cancer.

The Phase 1a study will involve 16 volunteers in total, and the researchers will determine the maximum tolerable dose for patients, while the Phase 1b study will focus on the medication’s efficacy and safety in 10 other patients.

Rana Nomak Sanyal, a chemistry professor at Bogazici University, and her team have developed the medicine.

Fevzi Altuntas, who is in charge of the Phase 1a research at Ankara Oncology Training and Research Hospital, told Anadolu Agency that scientists are working together to ensure that Turkiye has self-sufficiency in health to the level where it can develop its own medicines.

“The drug will be a beacon of hope for people with lung cancer. A new molecule, a targeted agent,” he said, adding that patients who tried standard treatments without success could benefit from the cure.

Altuntas added the hospital’s Clinical Research Center has taken on significant responsibilities at both the national and international levels.

He highlighted that the research center has conducted a number of studies, including 114 international Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies, a national virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine, Car-T-cell therapy, and seven Phase 1 cancer trials.

Source: Philippines News Agency