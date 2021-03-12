﻿Turist spots in Pangasinan town still closed to non-residents

Tourism sites in this town are still off-limits to non-residents to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In an interview on Thursday, municipal tourism officer Romel Dulay said top destination sites have been opened to locals or residents only despite the new travel protocols issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force as a safety precaution since the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases has been recorded during the last holiday season.

This town, however, remains one of the six municipalities in the province without confirmed and/or active Covid-19 cases as of this posting.

Surip Beach, one of Bani’s gems, is only open to residents of the area, as barangay officials strictly monitor the implementation of the order.

“Naglagay ng bakod at karatula ang mga barangay officials sa Surip beach na nagsasabing hindi pa bukas sa mga turista sa labas ng Bani ang lugar (Barangay officials have placed barricades and signage stating that Surip beach is not yet open to tourists from outside Bani),” he said.

Dulay said even the resorts here were also prohibited from receiving outsiders.

Two of the three beach resorts in the town have certificates of authority to operate from the Department of Tourism.

Meanwhile, Dulay said tourism in town is slowly recovering.

Since opening its tourism sites to locals, an average of 100 to 200 tourists have been recorded daily, much lower compared to thousands of tourists flocking the town pre-Covid-19, he said.

He added the rise of local tourists is a result of people wanting to unwind because of the pandemic.

“Naboboring sya sa bahay. That’s why kahit taga dito lang din sila sa Bani, pumupunta sila sa mga tourist sites natin (They were bored at home, That’s why even though they are just from Bani, they still visit our tourist sites),” Dulay said.

While tourism in the town is still restricted, local tourist guides have been given alternative ways of income.

Dulay said the tour guides are currently selling plants and other gardening utensils at the town’s trade fair.

On March 2, Mayor Gwen Palafox-Yamamoto ordered a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test as a requirement before travelers from outside Pangasinan can enter the town.

However, travelers from within Pangasinan are only required to present their valid identification.

Bani town is one of four municipalities in the province requiring a negative RT-PCR test to all travelers from outside Pangasinan.

The three others are Asingan, Balungao, and Santo Tomas towns.

Dulay hopes the town would open its tourism to the public on Holy Week.

Source: Philippines News Agency