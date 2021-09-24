﻿‘Tumandok’ trade fair helps market Iloilo’s local produce

Producers from various municipalities in Iloilo have found an opportunity to market their products amid this health pandemic through the “Tumandok,” a trade and travel fair organized by the Provincial Culture, Arts, History, and Tourism Office of the province of Iloilo.

Tumandok, a Hiligaynon word meaning indigenous, started Sept. 20 and will run until Sept. 26 at Robinsons Place Jaro in this city featuring agricultural produce and arts and crafts from 12 participating exhibitors, said Provincial tourism officer Gilbert Marin in an interview Wednesday.

An exhibitor from the municipality of Janiuay demonstrates how to make bags with the use of abaca fiber.

The event forms part of the activities in celebration of National Tourism Month this September.

“So far we have 12 municipalities that participated this year because some are afraid due to the pandemic. We understand. Nevertheless we are happy with the results, the opening was successful and we have inquiries,” he added.

Now on its 15th year, the annual event was launched in 2004 in partnership with different academic institutions offering tourism courses in Iloilo City.

Before the pandemic, students documented attractions of various local government units in the province, which they market as destinations during the Tumandok.

“However since its pandemic and we have no students, we opt for product selling of local produce from participating municipalities,” he said.

He said that through the trade fair, they wanted to help local producers who were among those affected by the health pandemic.

Marin said that through the event, they wanted to let the public know that as long as they observe the proper health protocols, then they can still visit malls and attend trade fairs, and exhibits.

