﻿Tuguegarao may return to MECQ if virus spike continues

The Regional Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (RIATF-EID) has given the city government here until Dec. 20 to manage the hike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

Mayor Jefferson Soriano told the Philippine News Agency on Sunday that Cagayan’s capital city would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) if Covid-19 patients would continue to increase in the coming days.

Tuguegarao is presently under a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status, with 89 active cases of coronavirus.

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba earlier recommended placing the city under MECQ until Dec. 30.

The RIATF headed by DILG Regional Director Jonathan Paul Leusen, on the other hand, suggested a granular or zonal containment strategy in areas with positive cases rather than totally locking up the city.

Soriano said they would impose stricter protocols with only authorized persons outside residence (APORs) allowed to roam around the city.

He also asked for a special city council session to work on ordinances, aimed at curbing Covid-19 cases and including the plan to set aside PHP25 million for the procurement of vaccines using local funds.

Those “poorest of the poor, vulnerable and with comorbidities” will be prioritized for the vaccines, the mayor said.

Meanwhile, a three-day maximum wake has been imposed here while health protocol-breaching businesses would be slapped with a three-day closure on first offense, five-day closure for second offense and 10-day closure for third offense, Soriano said.

Returning overseas workers would be required to finish the 14-day mandatory quarantine. Locally stranded individuals would be asked to present a letter of acceptance so that they could be monitored and managed at isolation facilities, he added.

