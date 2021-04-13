﻿Tsk force intensifies PCG skills in guarding PH waters

MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has intensified its capacity building for its personnel and assets in safeguarding Philippine waters through Task Force Pagsasanay.

Task Force Pagsasanay, activated on April 6, shall conduct training on navigation along restricted waterways, offshore, and in less charted waters, as well as in maintenance and logistical operations.

Part of the lectures and drills on night navigation are manual plotting, piloting, firefighting, and basic life support in preparation for the arrival of additional floating, and aerial assets as part of PCG’s modernization program.

The task force is led by Vice Adm. Oscar Endona, together with Rear Adm. Ronnie Gil Gavan and Rear Adm. Allan Victor dela Vega.

It will conduct annual training, not only in the national headquarters but also in 15 Coast Guard districts.

With shifting sea conditions among the key planning considerations, capacity-building activities will initially take place in the West Philippine Sea, Batanes Group of Islands, and Benham Rise. It will also be conducted in the southern and eastern Philippines.

“We are supporting the whole-of-nation approach in securing our maritime jurisdiction, especially the National Task Force on (the) West Philippine Sea. This is to assure the Filipino people that they have a Coast Guard that always seeks self-improvement in order to undertake her maritime security, maritime safety, maritime law enforcement, maritime search and rescue, and marine environmental protection roles in our country’s waters,” PCG spokesperson, Commodore Armando Balilo, said in a news release on Saturday.

Balilo said they must enhance their skills to achieve operational and logistical efficiency to optimize the use of their resources “through a harmonized command and control and supply chain.”

Task Force Pagsasanay shall initially capacitate the crew of the BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301), BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409), BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403), BRP Capones (MRRV-4404), and BRP Habagat (TB-271).

Pilots and technical personnel manning both fixed and rotary wing aircraft of the Coast Guard Aviation Force, doctors, nurses, rescue swimmers, Weapons Communications and Information Systems technicians, and other specialists on PCG’s core functions will also participate.

PCG Commandant, Adm. George Ursabia, who led the activation of the Task Force, said district commanders have been directed to implement necessary preparations for the Task Force training activities and regularly monitor its execution.

“They shall be guided on how they operate, maintain, and sustain their manpower and assets, as well as on how they perform their various missions and to proudly fly the Philippine flag inside the country’s vast maritime jurisdiction,” he said. (PR)

Source: Philippines News Agency