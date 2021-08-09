﻿Trough of LPA to bring scattered rains over most of PH

The trough of a low pressure area (LPA) spotted 610 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar will bring rains over most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Monday.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced over the Visayas, northern Mindanao and Caraga.

“This LPA has a slim chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 12 to 24 hours,” said Meno Mendoza of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its morning bulletin.

The southwest monsoon affecting Luzon would bring rains over the extreme northern part of the island.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

PAGASA said flash floods are possible during moderate to times heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms and the southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will continue to prevail over Luzon and the Visayas.

Over Mindanao, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency