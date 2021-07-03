﻿Trough of LPA to bring clouds, rains Saturday

The trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) is bringing dull weather to Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao on Saturday, the weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. daily weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over the Visayas, Quezon province, and the Bicol, Mimaropa, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga regions.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms brought by localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds headed northeast to northwest will blow over Luzon and the Visayas, with slight to moderate coastal water conditions.

In Mindanao, winds will have the same intensity, headed southwest.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 24°C; Legazpi City, 27°C to 31°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 30°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 31°C; Cagayan de Oro City, 23°C to 30°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 32°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency