﻿Trough of LPA, northeast monsoon to bring rains

Some parts of the country will experience rains on Saturday brought by the trough of a low-pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon.

In its daily weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol region, Quezon, and Palawan, brought by the trough of an LPA.

It said Cagayan Valley and Cordillera regions, as well as Aurora, will have cloudy skies with light rains brought by the northeast monsoon.

The same weather phenomenon will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the Ilocos region and the rest of Central Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms brought by localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds headed northeast will blow over northern Luzon, with moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have slight to moderate winds headed southeast to northeast, with slight to moderate coastal waters.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 32°C; Tagaytay City, 22°C to 30°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 29°C; Cagayan de Oro City, 24°C to 28°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 30°C. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency