﻿Troops told to focus on helping Filipinos affected by typhoon

As Typhoon Rolly batters a large part of the country, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff Gen. Gilbert Gapay on Sunday urged all troops tapped to conduct disaster response missions to focus on their tasks.

“Today let’s focus (on) the task at hand to help our countrymen particularly those situated along the path of Super Typhoon Rolly,” he said as he mustered troops of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Gapay also told officers and enlisted personnel of JTF-NCR to expect the worst as “Rolly” threatens Metro Manila, Bicol Region, and Central Luzon.

Earlier, the AFP chief has placed all military units on red alert to maximize the Armed Forces’ response capacity. With this, all disaster response teams and mobility assets from the Southern Luzon Command (SolCom) Northern Luzon Command (NolCom), Central Command (CentCom) and JTF-NCR are already on standby for possible deployment.

Air and naval assets are also in their respective secure positions for use in transport and damage assessment missions.

“Let us maintain that high state of readiness. With that, I am confident in our preparation, our dedication, the sound leadership of our commanders, and our unity and teamwork that we will weather the impact of ST Rolly,” Gapay said.

He also directed all units to coordinate with and provide technical and manpower support to local disaster risk reduction and management centers.

This includes the possible setting up of Incident Command Posts of local government units with AFP communications equipment and transportation assets, as well as first responders.

Gapay also reiterated his earlier directive to ensure the safety of military personnel and assets, particularly those along the track of the typhoon.

In a televised briefing at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City Sunday, he also ordered frontline units in less affected areas to prepare to reinforce those in directly affected areas.

Gapay said a total of 4,860 regular troops were activated for Typhoon Rolly. He added that the distribution of these troops are as follows: 2,000 in NolCom; 1,800 in SolCom; 860 in CentCom; and 600 in JTF-NCR, ready to respond if needed.

These military personnel, he said, are augmented by 2,000 CAFGU Active Auxiliary along with some 1,000 reservists.

He added that six air assets, which can be broken down into two heavy-lift transport aircraft and four helicopters, are on standby for disaster response operations.

“We also have four big ships of the Navy, two landing docks and two logistics support (vessels), also on standby, to perform and assist on our disaster response operations,” Gapay said.

Source: Philippines News Agency