﻿Troops seize NPA explosives in Quezon

Government troops on Tuesday seized an explosives and ammunition cache of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Sitio Madaraki, Barangay Umiray in General Nakar town, Quezon province.

In a news release, the 202nd Infantry Unifier Brigade here said the cache included 20 anti-personnel mines, 15 anti-vehicle mines, and 340 rounds of caliber .30 ammunition, which are used by the NPA to kill or maim government troops but eventually harm innocent civilians in violation of the International Humanitarian Law on the use of landmines.

Col. Cerilo C. Balaoro Jr., commander of the 202nd Infantry Brigade, said government forces and General Nakar’s Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict launched the operation, based on information provided by former rebels previously operating in the area.

Balaoro called the capture of the explosives and ammunitions a clear manifestation that the local populace is fed up with the NPA’s violent ways and is aware of the rebel movement’s true motives, which is to spread lies and deception and conduct terrorist activities.

“This is a good indication that many former NPA members have come to their senses and are now helping the government to end this communist armed conflict. I urge the remaining NPA members to surrender since the government is committed to help you start a new, free, and peaceful life with your families,” he added.

On July 5, government troops also seized in the same barangay an NPA arms cache that included an M60 machine gun, an M203 rifle grenade, parts of an M16 rifle, three magazines for an M14 rifle, Icom radios, and ammunition.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency