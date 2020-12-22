﻿Troops play ‘Santa on Bikes’ in Zambo Sur town

Bicycle-riding troops of the 1st Cavalry Battalion have played Santa Claus to bring joy to children in the mountainous community of Zamboanga del Sur amid the health pandemic.

Lt. Col. Rommel Pereña, 1st Cavalry Battalion commander, said in a statement Tuesday that the activity is in line with his command’s “Alay Padyak Program”.

“It was a 32-kilometer bike ride to the far-flung mountainous community in the municipality of Tukuran,” he said without mentioning the specific barangay.

Pereña said the troops decided to play Santa Claus and bring toys to the homes of children as the restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) are greatly affecting the observance of the Christmas season.

“Generally, Christmas is for the children. This is the season where the kids expect to attend Christmas parties and receive gifts,” he said.

“To promote the spirit of Christmas even during the pandemic, the troops decided to give toys and candies to children along the way,” he added.

Pereña said the troops also took the opportunity to distribute face masks and reminded the villagers of the danger of Covid-19.

He said the activity is a continuous endeavor of the 1st Cavalry Battalion to bring necessities to the community and conduct activities to help the residents.

Source: Philippines News agency