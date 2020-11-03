﻿Troops overrun NPA hideout in Zambo Sur

-Government troops have overrun a hideout of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) terrorists following a clash in the hinterlands of Zamboanga del Sur, officials said Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said Sunday’s firefight took place at around 11:10 a.m. in an area bordering Barangays Buenasuerte and Laperian in Tukuran town and Barangay Dipaya, Labangan, both in Zamboanga del Sur.

Vinluan said the 21-minute clash broke out when government troops under the Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion (IB) chanced upon a hideout of the NPAs while on security operation.

Vinluan said the rebels belonging to the NPA’s Main Regional Guerrilla Unit (MRGU) of Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee (WMRPC) fled to different directions.

Government troops recovered from the NPA hideout two tents, empty shells of AK-47 assault rifle and M-16 Armalite rifle, and assorted food items, he said.

Brig. Gen. Leonel Nicolas, 102nd Infantry Brigade commander, said no casualty was recorded among the troops while a pursuit operation had been launched against the fleeing NPA rebels.

Source: Philippines News Agency