﻿Troops foil ASG bomb plot

Government troops foiled an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bombing plot in Sulu province, military officials said Saturday.

Col. Antonio Bautista, commander of the 1101st Infantry Brigade, said the Explosive Ordnance Demolition (EOD) personnel of the Joint Task Force Sulu disposed of an Improvised Explosive Device after it was discovered shortly (IED) before 5 p.m. Friday in Barangay Timbangan, Indanan, Sulu.

Bautista said the IED was planted near a road, which could have killed or hurt anyone within a 20-meter radius.

The IED, which was concealed in coconut leaves, composed of a mortar cartridge, 90 recoilless rifle projectile heat, five liters ammonium nitrate fuel oil (ANFO), a battery, and an improvised blasting cap.

Bautista said the IED was believed to have been planted by the followers of ASG leader Mundi Sawadjaan, the mastermind of the Jan. 17, 2019 bombing of the Mount Carmel Cathedral Church in Jolo, Sulu.

“The Abu Sayyaf Group is obviously frustrated by the series of their losses that they resort to the most hideous form of violent extremism–bombing,” said Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu.

Earlier, an Indonesian female suicide bomber, Rezky Fantasya Rulli, was arrested by military and police forces in Jolo, Sulu, on October 10.

