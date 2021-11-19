﻿Troops destroy P11-M marijuana plants in Sulu

Government operatives have destroyed over PHP11 million worth of marijuana plants in four plantations and arrested three people in separate law enforcement operations in Barangay Lingah, Luuk, Sulu, officials said Thursday.

The four marijuana plantations were destroyed Wednesday in separate areas in Barangay Lingah, said Col. Jaime Mojica, Sulu acting provincial police director.

Arrested were Atimula Jaharin and Bakil Kadil, both cultivators, while the third suspect was only identified as a certain Bakil, owner of three of the plantations.

Mojica, in his report to Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, the police director of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said some 10,000 field grade marijuana plants worth PHP2 million were destroyed and arrested Jaharin and Kadil in the first plantation they discovered around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Barangay Lingah.

Mojica said operatives also recovered an M16 rifle with ammunition from the duo.

Minutes later, Col. Hernanie Songano, 4th Marine Brigade commander, said the troops uncovered three other marijuana plantations in Sitio Tangan-Tangan, Barangay Lingah.

Songano said the operatives have destroyed some 11,000 fully-grown marijuana plants in the three plantations and recovered two boxes of dried marijuana leaves worth some PHP9.5 million.

Songano said the troops have arrested Bakil, the alleged owner of the three plantations, which have a cumulative area of one hectare.

Ugale said the cultivators and plantation owner will be charged with the violation of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and R.A. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Ugale and Songano lauded the troops for the successful law enforcement operations that led to the destruction of the four marijuana plantations in Luuk, Sulu.

“We will continue with the marijuana eradication operation regionwide to end the cultivation and selling of this plant. Likewise, appropriate court charges await against identified cultivators,” Ugale said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency