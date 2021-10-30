﻿Trees planted, food aid given for IP month in Kidapawan

Some 300 tree seedlings were planted in Kidapawan City on Thursday afternoon as part of the culminating program for the Indigenous Peoples (IP) Month celebration here.

The activity was held in Sitio Puas, Barangay Amas, Kidapawan City in partnership with the Provincial IP Affairs Office and was led by North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco.

Accompanying Catamco, herself an IP belonging to the Manobo community, were provincial and local officials and representatives from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP).

“These fruit-bearing trees planted in IP ancestral land are living testimonies of our recognition of their rights as a community,” Catamco said in the vernacular.

Part of the activity was the distribution of food assistance to 38 IP households in Purok Lawaan, Sitio Puas Inda.

“We are happy that our governor now is an IP for she has a heart for the Indigenous Peoples, she knows how we feel,” Manobo IP community chieftain Datu Raul Puas said.

This year’s IP Month celebration is: “Ang Paglalakbay ng mga Katutubong Mamamayan para sa Tunay na Pagkilala, Pagglang at Sariling Pamamahala.”

