﻿Transplanter machines to benefit 1.7K Legazpi farmers

Five big farmer associations here with an estimated 1,700 members are expected to enjoy faster planting of palay seedlings this season through the use of transplanter machines handed to them by the City Agriculture Office (CAO) last Saturday.

CAO chief Shiela Nas, in an interview on Thursday, said a transplanter machine could plant 5,000 square meters of rice fields in one day.

Recipients include farmer groups in Barangays Buraguis, San Joaquin, Buyuan, Arimbay and Bagong Abre, all in this city.

Nas said the machines were given under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Program of the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMec), primarily aimed at raising the productivity and profitability of rice farmers and strengthening the competitiveness of the country’s palay industry.

“With the use of palay transplanter, only minimal manpower would be needed that could result to reduced expenses of owner/ farmer in every cropping season,” she noted.

The city agriculturist said the five farmers’ associations received the farm equipment in time for the rainy season beginning this June.

“The CAO will demonstrate to the members of the associations how to use the machine for them to properly know how to use the equipment for planting hybrid and certified palay seedlings” Nas said.

Likewise, she said palay threshers, hand tractors and other farm equipment will soon be distributed to the other farmers’ groups in this city.

“We are just waiting for the other farm equipment from the DA and then we will inform the group of farmers when the machines are already available for distribution,” Nas said.

At least 1,433.68 hectares of rice lands are expected to be planted by the 2,677 registered farmers here this wet cropping season

Source: Philippines News Agency