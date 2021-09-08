﻿Transfer of overseas voter record extended till Sept. 30

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday announced that the deadline for filing of applications for transfer of voter registration record from overseas to the Philippines has been moved from August 31 to September 30.

In a statement, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said this would benefit repatriated overseas Filipino voters who would like to vote in the Philippines in the May 2022 polls.

“The Commission en Banc recognizes the need to prevent the disenfranchisement of a great number of our kababayans who have been unexpectedly repatriated due to the Covid-19 pandemic, hence the decision to extend the deadline. If they will be in the Philippines on election day, then they can still exercise their right of suffrage by casting their ballot here,” he added.

Filipino returnees may file their application for transfer before the Office of the Election Officer (OEO) in the area where they would like to vote in next year’s polls.

The Comelec said the following types of application will still be accepted by the OEOs: Transfer from Post to the same city/municipality/district; and Transfer from Post to a city/municipality/district other than their voter’s residence as indicated in OVF No. 1.

However, these applications will no longer be accepted by the Office of the Overseas Voting (OFOV) in Intramuros, Manila, and local field registration centers.

Instead, these offices will still accept the following types of application: Registration/Certification; Recapture of Biometrics; Transfer from Post to Post, or from Country to Country; Reinstatement; Change of Name Due to Marriage or Court Order/Correction of Entries.

Also accepted are applications for Reactivation; Change of Address (Within the Same Post and Country); Updating of Photograph and/or Signature, and Request to Withdraw the Application for Registration/Certification Pending Approval.

The applicant for transfer from overseas to the Philippines must be a resident of the locality where he or she will vote in the 2022 polls, and must personally file the application with the OEO of his or her locality.

Source: Philippines News Agency