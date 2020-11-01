﻿Train ops suspended as Metro Manila remains under Signal No. 4

All train services in Metro Manila have been suspended due to Super Typhoon Rolly, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Sunday.

In an advisory, the DOTr said the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1), Light LRT-2, Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3), and the Philippine National Railways (PNR) have all suspended their operations after Metro Manila was placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4.

“Passengers and employees who are already on trains and stations will be ferried to their destinations,” the DOTr said.

In a separate advisory, PNR General Manager Junn Magno said a sweeper train left the PNR Tutuban Station at 10:06 a.m. to ferry all remaining passengers and personnel.

“Operation, Engineering, RSM (Rolling Stock Maintenance) and Security Personnel are hereby placed on high-alert status,” Magno said.

In addition, city buses along Edsa will also be suspended beginning 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the Edsa busway consortium, the group consisting of Edsa bus operators.

Earlier, “Rolly” has made a second landfall over Tiwi, Albay and forecast to bring “catastrophic violent winds” and “intense to torrential rainfall” within the next 12 hours over parts of Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

Source: Philippines News Agency