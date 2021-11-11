﻿Trader, 3 others nabbed in Sibugay, Tawi-Tawi anti-drug ops

A businessman and three other men were arrested while some PHP207,692 worth of illegal drugs were seized in separate anti-drug operations in the provinces of Zamboanga Sibugay and Tawi-Tawi, police officials said Wednesday.

Arrested were Alan Porillo, 52; Rustom Shalim, 29; Suarez Auluddin, 34; and, Jess Aliakbar.

Col. Albert Larubis, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, said Porillo, a businessman, was arrested in an anti-drug operation around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in Purok Ipil- Ipil, Barangay Tenan, Ipil, the province’s capital.

Seized from Porillo were some PHP30,892 worth of suspected shabu, a cellular phone, PHP500 marked money, and PHP9,100 cash in different denominations suspected to be proceeds money.

The suspect was placed under the custody of the Ipil Municipal Police Station for the filing of appropriate charges in court.

Roadside

Meanwhile, Shalim, Auluddin, and Aliakbar were arrested Monday night in Barangay Sanga-Sanga, Bongao, the capital of Tawi-Tawi, said Maj. Annidul Sali, the town police chief.

They were arrested after patrolling policemen received information that illegal drugs were being sold along the road in Barangay Sanga-Sanga, Bongao.

“The immediate response of the patrolling policemen resulted [in] the arrest of the suspects who were caught in the act engaging in illegal drug activity,” Sali said.

Recovered from the possession of the three suspects were some PHP176,800 worth of suspected shabu, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

He said charges will be filed against the suspects, who were detained at Bongao Municipal Police Station.

Source: Philippines News Agency